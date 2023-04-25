Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,435 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Perficient worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient Price Performance

PRFT stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.