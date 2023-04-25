Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

SPXC opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.