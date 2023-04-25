Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,560 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROCK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

