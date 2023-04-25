Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

PFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,908,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

