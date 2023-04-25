Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after acquiring an additional 492,354 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.2% during the third quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TNL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,175. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

