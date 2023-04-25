Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 657,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,446. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

