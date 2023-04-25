Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 6,018.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after acquiring an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Entergy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 30.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Entergy
In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Entergy Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ETR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $123.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.65.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.
Entergy Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
