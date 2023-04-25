Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 651,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

