Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. 4,811,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,365,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

