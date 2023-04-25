Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.99. The company had a trading volume of 182,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

