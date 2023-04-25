Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.41. 2,118,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,475. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $254.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.