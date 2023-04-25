Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.86

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.86 and last traded at $116.37, with a volume of 556084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.