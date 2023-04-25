Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Melcor REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$21.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter.

