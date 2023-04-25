Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 6,295 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

