Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 4,439 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLGet Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Get Rating)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.