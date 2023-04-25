Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 4,439 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

