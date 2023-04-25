Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,825 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ESPO opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $281.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

