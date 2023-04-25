Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

