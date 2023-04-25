Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $109.42. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

