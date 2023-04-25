Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $187.26, but opened at $225.00. Medpace shares last traded at $217.92, with a volume of 364,167 shares traded.

The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medpace Stock Up 16.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.42.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.