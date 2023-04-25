Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $187.26, but opened at $225.00. Medpace shares last traded at $217.92, with a volume of 364,167 shares traded.
The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Medpace Stock Up 16.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.42.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
