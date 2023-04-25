Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Medpace Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $187.26 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.41. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

