McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,835. The company has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $295.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $268.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.81.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

