Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.36

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 2533033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Matterport Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Insider Activity

Matterport last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.96 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 81.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 647,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $347,911.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,926 shares of company stock valued at $608,241. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Matterport by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

