Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.