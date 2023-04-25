Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

APD stock opened at $293.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

