Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,905 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.