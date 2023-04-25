Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,099 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after buying an additional 871,683 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $52,754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

