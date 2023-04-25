Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

