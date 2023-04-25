Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after buying an additional 212,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after buying an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,071,000 after buying an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.