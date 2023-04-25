Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $202.14 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $213.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

