Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $457.96 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

