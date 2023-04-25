Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 2,406 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

NYSE:FRT opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

