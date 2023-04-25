Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,390 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

