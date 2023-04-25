Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.17. 311,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,294. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.19.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.44.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

