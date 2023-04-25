MARBLEX (MBX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00005312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $78.41 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00340421 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,330,415 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 52,330,414.50244693 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.48305916 USD and is down -7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,657,564.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.