Main Street Research LLC Invests $231,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,083. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

