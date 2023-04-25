Main Street Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4,696.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,510 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 2.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Electric Power by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

AEP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,418. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

