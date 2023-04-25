Main Street Research LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. 6,052,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,203,625. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

