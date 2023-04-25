Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.03 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $21.03 million and approximately $45,911.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019054 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,399.79 or 0.99972385 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000652 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,866.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

