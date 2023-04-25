Mad River Investors Decreases Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Mad River Investors reduced its position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Associated Capital Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mad River Investors owned 0.49% of Associated Capital Group worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

AC opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 321.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

See Also

