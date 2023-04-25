Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after buying an additional 590,013 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

