Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after acquiring an additional 590,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.06 and its 200-day moving average is $202.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

