Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,981 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Motorola Solutions worth $104,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of MSI opened at $293.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $294.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
