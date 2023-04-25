Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,981 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Motorola Solutions worth $104,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Shares of MSI opened at $293.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $294.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

