Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,148 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cintas worth $75,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,055. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

