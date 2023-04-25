Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,622,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $230,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.