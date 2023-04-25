Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $70,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.0 %

WFC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. 2,710,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,156,816. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

