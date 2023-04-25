Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,021 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Altria Group worth $66,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. 633,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,063,715. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

