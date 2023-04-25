Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $129.09 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $129,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $332.84 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $335.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.68.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,248 shares of company stock valued at $23,219,153. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.