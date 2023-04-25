Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,978 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $92,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

