Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 155,507 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,285,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,507 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Gilead Sciences worth $196,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

