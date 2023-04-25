Longitude Cayman Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,023,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

